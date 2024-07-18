Allegiance Flag Expands

American flag manufacturer Allegiance Flag Supply, Columbia, S.C., has announced a $6.3 million investment to expand its operations. The company makes more than 1,000 hand-sewn American flags each day and the investment supports that endeavor while adding 84 jobs.

“We are beyond excited about this new expansion,” said Allegiance Flag Supply Co-Founder Wes Lyon. “Charleston County has been our home and with this new chapter for Allegiance, we’re hopeful that it will continue to be for a long time. We’ve still got a lot of growth to go and we’re hopeful the positive benefits of that growth will continue to reverberate loudly across the community.”

2024 Quarterly Volume III