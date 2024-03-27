UNIFI® Releases 2023 Sustainability Snapshot

REPREVE® fiber manufacturer Unifi Inc., Greensboro, N.C., recently released its Sustainability Snapshot for FY2023. The report includes a new commitment to transform 1.5 billion T-shirts worth of textile and yarn waste into new products by FY2030. Other goals noted in the report, which builds upon its FY2022 release, include a 30-percent reduction in Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by FY2030, and a pledge to achieve zero non-compliant water discharges each year. The company also reiterated its intent to divert 50 billion landfill-bound plastic bottles from the waste stream by December 2025 and noted it had reached a milestone of 38 billion bottles in FY2023. The report also shared that Unifi reduced landfill waste by 93 percent at its Central America-based production site, and by 55 percent at a Brazil-based site.The Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board frameworks guided the snapshot report.

“Our fourth annual sustainability publication showcases UNIFI’s continu-ous progress and ongoing commitment to setting and exceeding new sustainability goals,” said Unifi CEO Eddie Ingle. “In 2023, we made significant strides in recycling volume, waste reduction, and strategy refinement. We look forward to building upon our goal of making waste useful at UNIFI.”

