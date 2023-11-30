Milliken & Company Rebrands Healthcare Subsidiary

Milliken & Company, Spartanburg, S.C., recently unveiled OVIK Health — a new brand platform for its healthcare business, Milliken Healthcare Products LLC. As a subsidiary of Milliken & Company, OVIK Health will continue to carry the same products — wound and burn dressings, compression solutions, cohesive bandages and tapes — and current product names will remain the same. However, the branding for these products will become OVIK Health in name and visual instance.

“Launching OVIK Health marks a new era in our work to positively impact the healthcare industry,” shared Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “Through OVIK, we reaffirm our commitment to providing innovative healthcare solutions and open the door to future opportunities that can heal, protect and support patients.”

The new branding unites under one umbrella Milliken & Company’s business with that of Andover Healthcare, a company it acquired in 2019.

November/December 2023