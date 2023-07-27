Fiber Industries Becomes Darling Fibers, Establishes Darlington Green

Domestic polyester staple fiber producer Fiber Industries, Darlington, S.C., has rebranded as Darling Fibers.The company also has established Darlington Green, a sustainability hub for textiles and packaging manufacturing and related research, development, and innovation.

“We are aligning our brand and purpose with our potential,” said Don Bockoven, CEO of Darling Fibers.“Our goal is to build on our rich heritage as an organization by fostering innovation and spurring productivity while preserving and enhancing the environment. We envision accelerating the growth and resilience of America’s textiles and packaging industries through collaboration and partnership.”

“Darlington Green is in active discussions with partners to co-locate manufacturing and pilot new products and emerging recycling technologies, harness our collective expertise and revitalize the U.S. polyester and plastic industry,” said George Bandy Jr., chief sustainability officer, Darling Fibers.

Darling Fibers envisions its 765-acre campus as a hub for sustainable innovation.The company is forming an advisory board comprised of community and industry stakeholders to establish a formal mission and vision for Darlington Green with the goal of bringing together manufacturers, state and local governments, academic institutions, entrepreneurs and other interested parties to invigorate and advance sustainability efforts.

“More than 380 million tons of plastic waste was generated in the world last year and only 10 percent of that plastic was recycled, with the rest incinerated, landfilled or dumped in our oceans,” Bandy added.

“We see Darling Fibers and Darlington Green as being at the forefront of finding solutions and capitalizing on opportunities presented by these profound challenges.”

July/August 2023