Acting USTR Visits North And South Carolina Textile Companies

Acting Assistant U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) for Textiles Dr. Laurie-Ann Agama recently wrapped up a three-day visit to state-of-the-art U.S. textile manufacturing facilities in North and South Carolina. Dr. Agama was joined by USTR textile trade officials as she toured Glen Raven, Barnet, Standard Textile, Parkdale Mills, Beverly Knits, Gildan and Unifi. The tour ended with an industry roundtable discussion with key textile executives that was hosted by Unifi in Greensboro, N.C. Executives spoke about critical policies such as the importance of maintaining the yarn forward rule of origin in the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement and upholding the Buy American and Berry Amendment government procurement policies, among other topics.

“We deeply appreciate Assistant USTR Agama’s visit to the heart of the U.S. textile industry in North and South Carolina this week to meet with U.S. textile executives and experience first-hand the breadth of the industry’s innovation, advanced sustainability practices, capital investments and critical contributions to local economies and the U.S. economy as a whole,” said Kim Glas, president and CEO of the National Council of Textile Organizations.“We look forward to working closely with Dr. Agama, the USTR textile team and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai to advance policies that provide incentives for onshoring and nearshoring production and bolstering the industry’s competitiveness, while enforcing policies that address illegal trade practices that undermine this industry,” Glas added.

“The U.S. textile industry has always been resilient, innovative, and a driving force of our nation’s competitiveness,” said Dr. Agama.“For USTR, this local engagement and conversations underscore our need to create trade policies that put workers first and promote inclusive economic growth.”

July/August 2023