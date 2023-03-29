Tex-Tech Industries Expands In Winston-Salem

Specialty textiles manufacturer Tex-Tech Industries, Kernersville, N.C., has announced plans to invest more than $24 million in a new manufacturing center in Winston-Salem, N.C.The expansion will create 49 new jobs — including managers, operators, technicians and sales personnel — with expected average salaries of more than $67,000.

“Expanding in Forsyth County was the best decision for our company,” said Tex-Tech CFO Kelly Moore.“Being centrally located on the East Coast and having access to a growing advanced manufacturing talent pool were some of the differentiating factors for our decision to grow here.”

March/April 2023