Milliken, Glen Raven Announce PFAS Elimination

Recently, Spartanburg, S.C.-based Milliken & Company announced it has eliminated all per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its textile fibers and finishes portfolio. The company selected a PFAS-free durable water repellent technology readily available in the marketplace and accredited by bluesign® after an assessment period. In addition, Milliken —known historically for its textile chemistry innovations — developed a new non-PFAS soil release technology. However, after working to develop an alternative oil-repellent technology and deciding there was no suitable option, the company decided to exit those lines of business.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment and tribute to our team who worked around the clock to develop solutions that meet our customers’ performance requirements and reflect our purpose to positively impact the world for future generations,” said David Smith, executive vice president, Milliken & Company, and president, Milliken’s Textile Business.

Glen Raven Inc., Burlington, N.C. also reports it has begun to phase out PFAS chemicals across its global portfolio with all production to be transitioned to non-PFAS solutions by the end of 2023.

Glen Raven notes that the switch will not impact the ability to clean Sunbrella® fabrics, but will reduce the oil repellency. To combat this issue, Glen Raven has developed a proprietary cleaning solution for oil-based stains— Sunbrella Extract™Oil-Based Stain Remover.

“Since 2015, our global research and development team has been working with accredited research laboratories and universities to evaluate and develop the best alternatives to PFAS-based finishes,” said Dave Swers, president and COO of Glen Raven Custom Fabrics.“We have invested significantly in this work and the solutions we’re introducing will allow us to continue providing anyone who purchases our fabrics with the best-in-class performance they expect while minimizing our environmental impact as an organization. Our Sunbrella Contract fabrics have included non-PFAS solutions since 2019 and we look forward to implementing non-PFAS solutions across our portfolio.”

March/April 2023