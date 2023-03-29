Intradeco Buys Indera

Miami-based Intradeco Holdings reports it recently acquired Intradeco Holdings, a Yadkinville, N.C.-based supplier of thermal underwear products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Indera Mills Owner, John Willingham, will continue with the company as president of Indera, a Division of Intradeco Apparel Inc.

“We at Indera Mills are excited to become part of Intradeco,” Willingham said. “For 109 years, our family-owned company has built a successful business based on integrity, commitment and hard work. These important values align with those of Intradeco. Together, we will build a thermal underwear business second to none in the world.“

March/April 2023