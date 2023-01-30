H&V Expanding In Virginia

Advanced materials manufacturer Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), headquartered in East Walpole, Mass., has announced a $40.2 million expansion project in Floyd County, Va. The expansion includes a 28,000-square-foot addition to existing facilities and will add 25 new jobs. Governor Youngkin approved a $558,700 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Floyd County with the project.

“Hollingsworth & Vose has generated positive economic impact and job opportunities in Floyd County for more than four decades, and this significant investment further solidifies the company’s commitment to Virginia,” Governor Youngkin said.

“We’ve been a part of the Floyd, Virginia, community since 1976,” said Josh Ayer, H&V CEO. “This facility is essential to serving both our global and domestic customers. We chose Virginia for this expansion because of its positive business environment and strong support from the Commonwealth of Virginia and Floyd County.”

January/February 2023