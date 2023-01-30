Apex Mills Buys Former HanesBrands Facility

Warp knit fabric producer Apex Mills, Inwood, N.Y., has announced plans to acquire a former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, Va. The $3.1 million investment will retain 96 jobs and create 44 additional positions. Apex will maximize the full capacity of the facility to fulfill contracts for the Hanes basic apparel brand. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin approved a $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with the project. Apex Mills also is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program as well as funding and services to support employee training through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“The Apex Mills family of companies has been manufacturing Made in the USA textiles for 80 years, and as part of our dedication to support and grow the domestic textile industry we are continually seeking facilities and communities committed to this same goal,” said Jonathan Kurz, president and CEO, Apex Mills. “When we became aware of the imminent closing of the HanesBrands Woolwine operation and learned more about the rich tradition of textile manufacturing in Patrick County we ultimately made the decision that this was where we wanted to locate our next fabric formation facility.”

January/February 2023