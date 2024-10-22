Pacsun Energizes Racing Fans At 2024 Formula 1® US Grand Prix With Exclusive Trackside Fashion Collection For Men, Women And Kids

LOS ANGELES — October 22, 2024 — Pacsun once again captured the attention of thousands of Formula 1® fans during the 2024 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, with its latest F1 US Grand Prix Collection and exciting on-site activations. Building on the momentum of its trackside debut in 2023, Pacsun’s presence at the Circuit of the Americas this year elevated fan engagement, offering exclusive apparel and interactive experiences that connected motorsport culture with its streetwear style.

This year, Pacsun introduced a new range of limited-edition styles as part of its F1 US Grand Prix Collection, featuring designs for men, women, and kids. Fans were able to shop these pieces at Pacsun’s trackside booth, which served as a hub for attendees to discover the brand’s latest offerings.

In addition to exclusive merchandise, fans were treated to a photo moment and tote bag. Allowing consumers to fully immerse themselves in the world of Pacsun and Formula 1®, creating unforgettable moments that extended the race-day energy beyond the track.

Pacsun’s continued involvement with Formula 1 reinforces its role as a key player at the intersection of motorsport culture and contemporary fashion, offering fans unique, stylish ways to express their passion for the sport.

The 2024 F1 US Grand Prix Collection is available now at Pacsun.com, in Pacsun stores nationwide.

Posted: October 22, 2024

Source: Pacsun