Spinnova Makes TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions List

Helsinki-based sustainable material company Spinnova® made TIME magazine’s list of 2022 Best Inventions List in the Style category. To compile the list, TIME considers originality, efficacy, ambition and impact, while recognizing creative problem-solving inventions. Two hundred innovations made the list this year.

SPINNOVA® fiber is made using renewable raw materials and no harmful chemicals. According to the company, production of the fiber consumes 99-percent less water and causes 72-percent fewer carbon dioxide emissions when compared to conventional cotton.

Finland-based Marimekko recently presented a capsule featuring the first-ever commercially available printed products made using Spinnova fiber; and Denmark-based brand BESTSELLER launched the first product made using Spinnova to consumers.

“We believe that the key to changing the world lies in sustained innovation and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts to transform the raw material base of the global textile industry for the better,” commented Spinnova’s CEO Kim Poulsen.

November/December 2022