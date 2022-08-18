EFI™ Reggiani Breaks Ground

Italy-based EFI™ Reggiani has broken ground on a new, 20,000-square-meter, state-of-the-art campus in Comun Nuovo, Italy.The campus is expected to open mid-2023.

“The new campus is an important step in our journey, and it is proof of EFI’s strong commitment to continued development of the textiles business unit,” said EFI Reggiani Senior Vice President and General Manager Adele Genoni.“Not only will this provide us more space to continue our growth, but it will also be a welcoming and sustainable environment for our employees.”

The planned 3,000-square-foot demo center will be almost twice as big as the company’s current demo space.

Environmental sustainabilty and employee well-being were front and center as the facility was designed. Solar panels, thermal insulation, skylights and a reduction in the use of artificial lighting all feature in the plans.

Green space also was a priority and occupies approximately 20-percent of the total development. In addition, a canteen and gymnasium will be on site for employee use.

July/August 2022