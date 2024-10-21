New York Men’s Day is Now Accepting Applications for its 23rd Season

NEW YORK, NY — October 21, 2024 — New York Men’s Day (NYMD), the premiere NYC-based platform exclusively dedicated to emerging men’s and genderless talent, is now accepting applications for the upcoming kick-off to fall 2025 NYFW, slated for February 2025. The event, celebrating its 23rd season, will showcase designs from some of the most up-and-coming designers in the industry.

Conceived to nurture emerging talent and to consolidate top menswear/genderless designers in an easy-to-view venue, NYMD features 10-12 designers collectively. Each participating designer presents in an individual studio space designed to highlight the label’s identity and inspiration. Taking place simultaneously over two-hour periods, 10-12 brands will present for the entire day, five designers in the morning session, and five in the late afternoon. The format of showcasing all presentations at the same time creates ease-of-flow for media, buyers, influencers, and VIPs, allowing them to move through studios and spend time with designers.

NYMD draws a diverse and influential large audience, including fashion industry insiders, buyers, stylists and editors. Designers who are selected to participate in the event will receive extensive media coverage, a chance to meet and showcase their work to potential buyers, and an opportunity to network with industry professionals. NYMD covers the cost of 85% of presentation costs for each chosen designer.

The New York Men’s Day committee for this season include stylist Memsor Kamarake, Editor-in-Chief of Complex Media Aria Hughes, Editor-in-Chief of Grazia USA Joseph Errico, and Nordstrom’s Men’s Fashion and Editorial Director Jian DeLeon.

To apply for New York Men’s Day, interested designers can visit our website www.newyorkmensday.com and fill out an application form. Applications will be accepted starting Monday October 21st through Friday, November 15th, 2024.

Posted: October 21, 2024

Source: New York Men’s Day (NYMD)