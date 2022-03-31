Milliken & Company Named A “Most Ethical Company” For 16th Year In a Row

Ethisphere has named Spartanburg-based Milliken & Company one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies. This is the 16th year in a row Milliken has received this honor, making the company one of only six companies that have earned the honor each year since the award’s inception. In 2022, 136 companies were recognized. Milliken was one of seven industrial manufacturers on the list. Candidates are assessed based on answers to 200 questions related to culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

“Ethisphere and its World’s Most Ethical Companies program is a key benchmark for the way we do business,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO, Milliken & Company. “Receiving this recognition for 16 straight years underscores the culture and commitment of Milliken team members globally. It’s who we are.”

March/April 2022