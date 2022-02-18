Fiber Industries Expanding in Darlington County, S.C.

Polyester staple fiber manufacturer Fiber Industries LLC has announced plans to invest $30 million to expand its operation in Darlington, S.C. The investment includes increased capacity through upgrades and modernization of production lines such as the addition of state-of-the-art control systems, as well as increased warehouse space.

The expansion includes more than 50 new jobs and is expected to be complete by early 2023. The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits, and also awarded a $300,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to

Darlington County to assist with the cost of building improvements.

“We are excited about the continuing growth of our facility which is now even better positioned to serve the needs of the American textile industry,” said Fiber Industries CEO Don Bockoven. “We also are proud to be part of the wider effort to reshore jobs and bring textile manufacturing back to the USA. We thank the state of South Carolina as well

as Darlington County for their unwavering support.”

January/February 2022