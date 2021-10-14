Milliken & Company, A&E Honored With Visit From USTR Katherine Tai

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai recently visited Milliken & Company and American & Efird (A&E) on a tour organized by the Washington-based National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO). Ambassador Tai first toured Milliken’s Magnolia plant in Blacksburg, S.C., then participated in a round table discussing the role women play in the textile industry, the critical need for domestic supply chain policies in Washington, and the contributions of the textile industry to the overall U.S. economy. At A&E’s plant in Mount Holly, N.C., Ambassador Tai followed up a tour by participating in a round table with textile executives from the fiber, yarn, fabric and finished products sectors of the industry. Discussion topics included the competitiveness of the U.S. industry, priority issues in Washington, and ways to support the domestic industry with Berry Amendment and Buy American policies.

“Milliken is honored to host Ambassador Tai at our Magnolia plant to discuss not only the invaluable contributions we make every day to our community and our nation, but also the

importance of sound trade policies that bolster domestic production and the co-production chains we have built, in particular with our Western Hemisphere trading partners,” said Chad McAllister, executive vice president of Milliken & Company and president, Textile Business.

“It was an honor hosting Ambassador Tai at our manufacturing facility in Mount Holly, employing 380 valued associates and just 2 miles from where the company started 130 years ago,” said Sim Skinner, CEO of Elevate Textiles, A&E’s parent company. “We had an engaging discussion with the Ambassador on our company’s and industry’s innovation and competitiveness, and on the policy priorities that we believe will help ensure our competitiveness and long-term investment in the domestic textile industry.”

“As United States Trade Representative, I am committed to helping all of your companies build on the success by finding market opportunities and helping reach new customers,” said Ambassador Tai. “I want to ensure that our trade policy matches the innovation and changes happening in the textiles industry. With your help, we can continue addressing critical issues. In doing so, we will help the textiles industry maintain its competitive edge and ensure it remains a global standard-bearer in the years to come.”

