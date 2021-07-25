Mannington Commercial To Buy AtlasMasland Assets

Mannington Commercial, Calhoun, Ga., reports it has entered into an agreement to purchase select assets of The Dixie Group company’s commercial flooring business AtlasMasland — including existing product lines, and tufting machinery and other equipment assets from The Dixie Group’s Atmore, Ala., facility.

The Atmore plant is not part of the transaction, and Mannington will relocate and install the assets at its facility in Calhoun upon the close of the transaction. During the transition, AtlasMasland will continue to produce products for Mannington until the purchased assets are fully operational in Calhoun.

“Today marks an important day for Mannington Commercial’s future and for our customers,” said Mannington Commercial President Tom Pendley. “We will be adding significantly more sales and carpet manufacturing capacity to meet the continued demand for our commercial product line. We are also gaining proven product lines that are well-established within certain commercial segments where we see expanded growth opportunities. Taken together, we will be accelerating our growth and better serving our customers with a more comprehensive set of floor covering solutions.”

July/August 2021