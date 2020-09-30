United Sewing Automation Opens Face Mask Facility In Mount Airy, N.C.

United Sewing Automation Inc. (USA) recently celebrated the opening of its Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-registered automated medical-grade face mask manufacturing facility in Mount Airy, N.C. The masks — made using materials that are sourced in the United States — have a three-ply design, built-in adjustable nose bridge and nylon/elastic cord ear loops. All and the masks are tested for protection against bacterial and airborne particulates, liquid barrier protection, breathability, and are rated Class 1 for flammability. USA’s new ultrasonic welding machines and affiliated automated production equipment can produce more than 1,000,000 face masks per week.

“Due to the significant shortage of personal protective equipment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to do our part to help fill this void by manufacturing medical grade face masks at our facility in Mount Airy,” said Ben Webb, USA’s CEO. “We’ve installed new high-tech automated production equipment that now produces large amounts of face masks quickly and efficiently. We believe that Americans deserve the highest quality face mask protection and we are committed to providing them to America’s families. Our masks are not available for export until this pandemic is over. We will continue to work until the demand is met. Our goal is to provide a mask for every face in America every time one is needed. We are all in this together.”

September/October 2020