Unifi Achieves Recycling Milestone

Greensboro, N.C.-based Unifi Inc. recently met its goal set in 2017 to transform more than 20 billion polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. The recycled content is used as the

raw material in Unifi’s REPREVE® recycled performance fibers, which uses less energy and water, and produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions when compared to manufacturing

virgin man-made fibers, according to the company.

“As we celebrate World Environment Day …, we want to thank all of our brand and mill partners around the globe for helping us reach this significant achievement and working with us to reduce plastic bottle waste,” said Tom Caudle, Unifi president and COO.

“Sustainability and recycling are key priorities for Unifi, and we are proud to lead by example as we continue to drive awareness of the importance of recycling. Consumer demand for more sustainable products will continue to drive demand for REPREVE from our brand, retail, and mill partners, and that will help us reach our goal of transforming 30 billion bottles in 2022.”

July/August 2020