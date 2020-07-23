Techtextil North America, Texprocess Americas Canceled In 2020

Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt Inc., organizer of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas, has announced that the collocated events have been postponed until their next editions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Techtextil North America is scheduled to take place August 23-25, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. The next edition of Texprocess Americas will be the collocated event with Techtextil North America that will take place May 17-19, 2022, in Atlanta.

“We have been monitoring the global spread of COVID-19 that began earlier this year, and to uphold our commitment to the industry, we postponed [the events] to October 1-3, 2020,” said Kristy Meade, group show director, said in a letter to exhibitors. “However, as coronavirus cases in the U.S continue to rise, we are once again faced with the difficult decision of whether or not to proceed as planned.

“While we firmly believe that our health and safety plan exceeded all recommended guidelines to provide a safe trade show environment, several outside factors including travel restrictions, quarantine mandates and other governmental regulations across the globe have made moving forward with an in-person event impossible at this time.”

July/August 2020