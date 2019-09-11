Techtextil North America, Texprocess Americas Name Academic Partners

Atlanta-based Messe Frankfurt North America, organizer of Techtextil North America and coorganizer of Texprocess Americas, has announced academic partnerships for the 2020 editions of the shows to be held in Atlanta, May 12-14, 2020. The Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) is the official academic partner of Techtextil North America, while the Athens, Ga.-based University of Georgia (UGA) is the official academic partner of Texprocess Americas.

Originally the School of Textile Engineering, Georgia Tech’s now Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) program has repeatedly made top 10 lists for both its undergraduate and graduate programs driving fuel cell technology, nanotechnology, bionics, nanocomposites, and more. “Georgia Tech is the perfect partner for the 2020 edition of Techtextil North America,” said Kristy Meade, show director, Technical Shows: Textiles, Sewn Products, Equipment and Technology at Messe Frankfurt North America. “Not only are they the leading university for material science and engineering nationwide, but they are a key player when it comes to industry research and innovation, with a focus on initiatives in Georgia and the Southeast.”

“We are looking forward to this partnership with Techtextil North America for ‘creating the next’ for the textile industry by bringing about the convergence of advanced fibers, textiles, materials, and technologies,” said Dr. Sundaresan Jayaraman, Kolon Professor in the School of MSE.

UGA’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences houses the Department of Textiles, Merchandising and Interiors. The program’s Fashion Merchandising program emphasizes Fashion Brand Management, Fashion Design, and Product Development and Design.

“… after the successful relationship between Techtextil North America and North Carolina State University in 2019, it was clear that Texprocess Americas and UGA could utilize the same model to help in providing advanced industry exposure to the next generation of textile industry professionals, promoting a healthy future for the industry as whole,” Meade said.

