PVH Corp. Invests In Warehouse Center In Georgia, Creates 575 Jobs

The Georgia Governor reported New York City-based PVH Corp. — owner of brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen and Izod — will invest $77.6 million to establish a new distribution and warehouse facility in Palmetto, Ga. The facility will join PVH’s current distribution center located in McDonough, Ga.

“We are excited that PVH Corp. chose to locate their new distribution and warehouse facility in Georgia,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “By creating 575 jobs and investing $77.6 million in the Palmetto community, PVH Corp.’s positive impact will be felt statewide and bring even more business to our booming Savannah port.”

“We are proud to be partnering with the State of Georgia to expand our footprint here, and we look forward to welcoming hundreds of new PVH associates to our company, where we are guided by our core values — individuality, partnership, passion, integrity and accountability. PVH is an organization where every individual is valued,” said Kevin Urban, executive vice president of Logistic Services at PVH. “PVH strives to make positive impacts in the places we do business, and our greatest opportunity to do that comes from the passion and integrity of our associates.”

May/June 2019