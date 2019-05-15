Frontier Reports Capital Investments Will Drive Future Growth

Open-end and air-jet spinning company Frontier Spinning Mills Inc., Sanford, N.C., reports it has received a substantial capital investment from Cerberus Business Finance LLC and TCW Asset Management Company LLC.

Founded in 1996, Frontier currently employs approximately 1,200 associates at five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in North Carolina and Alabama.

“We are proud of the long-standing relationships we have with our customers and the ability to offer them a high-quality, reliable product supply,” said Robin Perkins, CEO, Frontier. “We are excited to begin our company’s next phase of growth with partners that not only bring exceptional financial acumen, but also substantial industry and operating expertise.”

“Over the past two decades, Frontier Spinning has become an industry-leading business, supported by a portfolio of high-quality products and strong customer relationships” said Joseph Naccarato, COO, Cerberus Business Finance, and senior managing director of Cerberus. “In partnership with the talented team at Frontier Spinning, we look forward to helping the company capitalize on strategic opportunities, while continuing to deliver for their customers every day.”

May/June 2019