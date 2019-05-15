CTC Celebrates 40 Years In Business

Gastonia, N.C.-based Champion Thread Co. (CTC) is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Founded by CEO Bob Poovey in 1979, CTC credits a loyal and fast-growing customer base for its transformation from a small thread broker into a developer, manufacturer and marketer of a wide range of sewing threads, engineered yarns and other trims and findings sold on four continents. Since 2011, the company has opened a state-of-the-art flexible manufacturing facility, expanded its current headquarters and opened a new warehouse/distribution facility.

CTC remains family-owned and operated, with Matt Poovey promoted to president in 2016.

May/June 2019