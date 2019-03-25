HanesBrands Receives 12th United Way Award

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based HanesBrands is one of three companies in Forsyth County and one of 33 in North Carolina honored with the United Way Spirit of North Carolina Award. It is the 12th time the company has received the award. Hanes was recognized for “exceeding their $1.8 million goal and demonstrating outstanding community support through United Way involvement.” Money pledged to Hanes’ 2018 campaign exceed $2 million, and employee participation in the program increased by 73 percent over the previous year’s campaign. The funds will help United Way of Forsyth County and surrounding counties.

March/April 2019