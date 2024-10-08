ColorJet Set To Launch FabJet Pro At ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 In Shanghai

NOIDA, India — October 8, 2024 — ColorJet India Ltd., an India-based digital textile printer manufacturing company proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation in textile printing, the Iconic FabJet Pro. With an impressive production capacity of up to 13,000 square meters daily, this advanced digital textile printer is specially designed for large format, high volume, color richness and efficiency in fabric printing.

The FabJet Pro is designed to meet the demands of ultra-wide format direct-to-fabric printing, accommodating widths of up to 3.2 meters. It delivers high productivity without compromising precision or print quality, seamlessly blending cutting-edge digital technology with high-performance industrial capabilities. Equipped with 32 Kyocera or 48 Konica Minolta Print heads and a sticky belt system, the FabJet Pro ensures unparalleled accuracy and clarity with every print.

Available in configurations offering 8 color options, the FabJet Pro delivers print speeds of up to 654 square meters per hour, enabling quick turnaround times even for ultra-wide applications. Its versatility makes it ideal for producing large textiles such as bed sheets, curtains, and more. The FabJet Pro offers vibrant, high-definition prints on a wide range of materials including cotton, viscose, silk, and wool, and is mainly suitable for the customized home furnishing textile segment, particularly for producers of home décor products like curtains, bed covers, and sofa covers,” the company said.

The printer’s innovative Sticky Belt Technology provides a superior grip on low GSM fabrics, allowing for a diverse array of fabric applications. Moreover, the FabJet Pro is designed with sustainability at its core, reducing water and energy usage, and supporting eco-friendly textile production.

“We are excited to introduce the FabJet Pro to the market,” said Arun Varshney, vice president and business head. “This innovative solution represents a significant leap forward for the textile printing industry, addressing two crucial needs: increased production capacity and sustainability. By offering exceptional print quality and speed, the FabJet Pro allows manufacturers to meet the growing demands of the market while maintaining the high standards that customers aspire to.

Join ColorJet at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 in Shanghai, where the FabJet Pro will make its grand debut. Witness firsthand how this iconic solution is poised to redefine the future of digital fabric printing.

Posted October 8, 2024

Source: ColorJet