Dilo Temafa Successfully Sells Line Extension To Eco-Technilin

BERGISCH GLADBACH, Germany — June 17, 2024 — Dilo Temafa, a specialist in machinery and equipment for fiber preparation and natural fiber processing, is pleased to announce the successful sale of a line extension to Eco-Technilin. The machines will complement an existing flax fiber preparation plant in France to enable higher fiber quality.

Eco-Technilin, a renowned producer of sustainable materials, has chosen our machines to expand its production capacity and increase its efficiency. The plant expansion is specifically designed to efficiently clean flax scutcher tow and meet the high demands of modern manufacturing, while increasing process stability and plant availability.

Dilo Temafa has been active in the field of natural fiber extraction for more than thirty years and has supplied numerous systems for the processing of bast fibers, e.g. flax and industrial hemp. The fibers obtained are used in various industries, including the construction, automotive, nonwovens and textile industries, and make a major contribution to minimizing the ecological footprint.

Posted: June 18, 2024

Source: Dilo Temafa/DiloGroup