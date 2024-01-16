Brückner Textile Technologies Announce Personnel Changes: Michael Tuschak As Sales Director And Raghav Kuberan As Vice President Operations

LEONBERG, Germany — January 16, 2024 — On January 1, 2024, Alexander Mandel succeeded Michael Tuschak as sales director at Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG in Leonberg, Germany. He has been general manager of Brückner Sales & Services Shanghai since January 1, 2020. He will continue in this role in the future. Mandel previously worked in the company’s design and project management departments for more than 15 years.

Also on January 1, 2024, Raghav Kuberan took over responsibility for production and materials management at Brückner Textile Technologies in Leonberg and Tittmoning as vice president, Operations. On April 1, 2024, he will also assume responsibility for IT at both locations and will manage these three areas as managing director in the future. He will take over from Rüdiger Gieske, who is retiring after more than 25 years as COO.

Posted: January 16, 2024

Source: Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG