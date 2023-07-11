LAIP: The Present Is An Expression Of A Future Project

PRATO, Italy — July 10, 2023 — This is one of the keys to comprehend LAIP’s productive strength, a desire for constant renewal, acceptance of new market challenges, new technologies, and the ability to have a constant dialogue with customers, not only before and during the sale, also after sale.

The desire for innovation is expressed in the ability and courage to change to be more efficient, more present, including communication, and in the flexibility and ability to respond to market needs. Driven by the desire for the best performance, that is not only technical, the company complied to the new business languages, guaranteeing competence and speed in answering to the many requests of customers and especially to those customers who look to LAIP for a personalized response to their needs for industrial dyeing.

LAIP has thus supplied dyeing machines of entire compartments in factories specially made by customers to insert LAIP products, this is a sign of the established trust that the market places in the company and in its machines.

The difference can be seen in the passion that everyone puts into their work, from the engineers to the assemblers, everyone committed to taking care of even the smallest detail, seeking solutions closest to the customer’s needs and innovation and to the quality of all the elements of the machines.

A constant success that saw the company as a protagonist at the recent ITMA: great affirmation of esteem from customers who came to visit the booth at the fair and excellent feedback from a great number of new customers who appreciated the work and production capabilities.

LAIP presented new and higher performing machines in addition to its great classics:

198 HT, the highly demanded machine for tow – packages and fibre dyeing, it allows the same liquor ratio to be maintained even with partial loads!

BID, (Bobbins Injection Dyeing) ensures absolute repeatability, productivity and reliability for multicolour printing and dyeing of yarn in bobbins.

Nautilus, the cutting-edge machine. Conceived with a double belt, it is suitable for dyeing delicate fabrics keeping the low liquor ratio constant by the maximum fabric load up to 40 %. The low water consumption means low electrical consumption and energy saving.

250 HT Jet, the easy machine that never stops to get perfectly dyed fabrics with no abrasions nor creases.

Beam, the ideal machine to dye high end silk and technical fabrics, tubular and warp knit for sportwear enabling the optimisation of production times and superlative technical performance.

One constant is to be able to make machines that can prove effective in all-around energy savings, not an easy task in dyeing sector, and LAIP, as always, meets the challenge and the results are manifest. Less water consumption, more efficient components, more automation and indeed, significant energy savings.

Posted July 11, 2023

Source: LAIP