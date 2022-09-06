GIS Founder Nick Geddes Takes New Role As Senior CTO at Nano Dimension; Steve Williamson Promoted To General Manager At GIS

CAMBRIDGE, England — September 6, 2022 – Global Inkjet Systems Ltd. (GIS), a Nano Dimension division, is pleased to announce the following personnel changes: GIS co-founder Nick Geddes will be taking on the role of senior chief technology officer (CTO) at Nano Dimension and joins the group executive team; Steve Williamson is promoted to the role of GIS general manager (GM).

Nano Dimension, a NASDAQ listed technology company, began its existence specializing in Additive Manufacturing of Electronics (AME) and has since broadened to include Machine and Deep Learning (AI), Additive Manufacturing (AM), Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Industrial Inkjet Technology – via GIS. Following the acquisition of GIS in January 2022, teams on both sides have combined expertise and are working to develop technologies for even greater innovation in advanced industrial applications.

Geddes will take a leading role in the research and development (R&D) efforts at Nano Dimension, whilst continuing to provide a strategic role in GIS product R&D and key customer relationships. Williamson aims to build on his initial focus of strengthening the engineering teams at GIS to create a dynamic environment for further growth and to provide additional R&D support to the other divisions within Nano Dimension.

Geddes was the co-founder of GIS (established 2006) and formerly CEO and CTO. As CTO, Nick drove innovation and led the ever-growing R&D teams. Geddes wrote much of the original software, including the GIS variable data RIP, and was a key architect of the Atlas IQ® Tools for inkjet image quality enhancement. As CEO, he demonstrated commitment to retaining the core ethical and professional principles of GIS, making it a trusted partner within the industrial inkjet industry.

Williamson joined GIS in 2021 bringing more than 25 years of highly technical experience in Radio Frequency (RF) design and manufacturing, senior team leadership and project management. As a strategic member of the GIS executive team, Steve has used his high-level interpersonal management skills and in-depth technical experience to strengthen GIS’s R&D teams and has taken an increasing role in key customer relationships.

“We have a fantastic group of people at both GIS and Nano Dimension,” Geddes noted. “As Senior CTO, I can maximize the core values and strengths of GIS and add the most value to the whole company. I am excited to help realize the potential of all the R&D teams, whilst continuing to be involved with GIS product strategy and customers, as required.”

Williamson commented: “Since joining GIS I have been inspired by the passion for innovation and improvement that informs the culture, not only in R&D, but across all the teams. As general manager, my vision is to help our people accelerate product development for next generation industrial printing systems, leading to even greater growth and customer success.”

These changes take place with immediate effect.

Source: GIS