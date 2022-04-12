New ONYX Drivers Available For Mimaki Printers And Cutters

SALT LAKE CITY — April 11, 2022 — Onyx Graphics Inc. — a provider of software solutions for the digital inkjet wide-format print industry — and Mimaki — a manufacturer offering high-quality digital printing systems — today announced the availability of new ONYX drivers compatible with Mimaki JV100 series, UJV100 series, JFX600 series, and CG-FX II series devices currently available in the United States and Canadian markets.

Over an extensive testing period, the two companies developed drivers that encompass roll-to-roll, flatbed, and cutter support for complete print-and-cut solutions. The new drivers are available now, and Mimaki will showcase them in its booth #3431 at the International Sign Expo in Atlanta in May.

Vernon Jones, senior manager of Marketing and Applications for Mimaki USA, appreciates Mimaki’s collaboration with Onyx Graphics: “We are driven to provide Mimaki customers with additional possibilities to suit their existing print environments.”

Kevin Murphy, president of Onyx Graphics, added: “These new ONYX drivers speak to our commitment to offering solutions to our mutual customer base.”

