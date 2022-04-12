Navis TubeTex Announces Acquisition Of Gaston Systems

LEXINGTON, N.C. — April 11, 2022 — Navis TubeTex, a provider of high technology finishing machinery to the global textile industry, announced its purchase of Gaston Systems Inc.

Gaston Systems designs and engineers advanced coating systems for the textile and nonwoven industries. Using propriety foam generation and application systems, Gaston Systems has an international reputation for offering high quality and innovative technologies to satisfy long-term sustainability requirements.

Founded in 1979, Gaston System has more than 500 installations worldwide and an international reputation for high quality and innovative technologies. Christopher Aurich, managing director of Gaston Systems, stated: “I have known and worked with Navis TubeTex for many years. Our systems are frequently integrated with Navis Tubetex finishing lines making this the right fit for future growth and global expansion. I am very excited by the possibilities as a member of the team.”

Gaston Systems continues to develop new dyeing and finishing technologies. Applications for indigo, reactive and other dyeing concepts have a measurable positive environmental impact.

Gaston Systems’ technology for indigo dyeing eliminates waste water at the end of the manufacturing process while driving down energy usage. According to one of the leading denim jean brands, the foam process requires 60-percent less energy and mitigates by the same percentage. Aurich added, “Navis TubeTex is the right company to take this technology to the next level”.

Will Motchar, president and CEO of Navis TubeTex, commented: “We are very excited to expand our product line with the addition of Gaston Systems precision technology in the application of chemicals to a wide variety of substrates. This acquisition brings together two industry leading companies with complimentary technologies in serving the global textile machinery marketplace. This strengthens the Navis Tubetex business offerings that keep our customers competitive, while continuing with our internal targets to minimize and reduce waste from our industry.”

