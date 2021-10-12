Scott Bader To Invest $16 Million In A New Production Site In North Carolina

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — October 11, 2021 — Global chemical company Scott Bader has acquired a new facility in North Carolina as it strives to meet growing domestic and global demand for its market leading structural adhesives and gel coats.

The investment sees the acquisition of a 110,000-square-foot industrial unit on a 15-acre site in Mocksville, N.C., which with further investment will be developed into a state-of- the-art gel coat and structural adhesives manufacturing facility. This will be the company’s second North American manufacturing site; the new development is expected to create 27 new jobs locally, with 21 in manufacturing and the other roles shared across HR, R&D, commercial support and applications.

The new premises was specifically selected to tap into the State’s growing advanced manufacturing sector. The facility will be built with modern design principles and operate to GMP conditions, manufacturing a range of innovative Scott Bader products. The plant aims to be fully operational by Q1 2023.

Commenting on Scott Bader’s investment in the area, Terry Bralley, president

of the Davie County Economic Development Commission, said: “We’re delighted a company with the pedigree of Scott Bader has chosen our county to invest in and expand their offering nationally and overseas. The new infrastructure will be a great addition to the area and the creation of 27 immediate new jobs is a real economic boost. I hope Scott Bader and our region mutually benefit from one another for many years to come.”

Commenting on the latest expansion plans, Art Murphy, sales director for Scott Bader North America said: “This latest investment makes clear our commitment to the North American market, as well as to our global growth strategy. It comes as we also invest $2 million in Canada. We now have the additional capacity we need to be more responsive to customer needs and leverage the interest in our primer-less structural adhesives — amplifying the success we’ve already had with the portfolio. ”

Scott Bader’s international presence now totals seven manufacturing sites, 17 offices and two joint ventures worldwide, with future expansion plans firmly focused on establishing its innovative composite and adhesive products in North America and Asia.

In keeping with Scott Bader’s 2036 vision to steer towards sustainable growth, while increasing its global footprint — environmental impact has been a key consideration throughout the North Carolina development and will remain central to the investments in its new site. Investing in people and technology to ensure both the build and ongoing operations are as efficient as possible.

Source: Scott Bader