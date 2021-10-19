PolyQuest Rebrands In Celebration Of More Than Two Decades In Business

WILMINGTON, N.C. — October 19, 2021 — PolyQuest Inc., the leading distributor of PET resins and a manufacturer of recycled PET resins in North America, announces a rebrand that unveils a new and improved website, an updated logo, and enhanced communication materials.

The company’s brand refresh is the result of extensive strategic research rooted in feedback from customers, suppliers, key stakeholders, and employees focusing on PolyQuest’s core values, product and service offerings, and sustained growth. These collected insights helped form the creative strategic process and are now reflected within the new brand aesthetics shown on their website, including the logo which launches today.

“We are a company that has grown systematically since our inception in 2000. PolyQuest continues to hold our customers, suppliers, employees, and all business partners in the highest regard. This rebranding process has allowed us to better reflect on who we are, who we’ve become, and where we are going from here. The new-look well represents PolyQuest’s evolution, catching up to our continued expansion and comprehensive thermoplastic resins portfolio developments,” said Tod Durst, president of PolyQuest. “It’s an exciting time for all as we celebrate our 21st anniversary this year, and will excel well into the future.

In the past twelve months, PolyQuest has experienced exponential business growth in virgin PET and rPET, access to new resins such as polypropylene and polyethylene, facility investments and expansions including new hires, executive leadership team promotions, and most recently a business acquisition giving PolyQuest an even more solid foothold in the post-industrial segment of the PET value chain. In addition to possessing one of the most comprehensive portfolios of virgin thermoplastics and post-consumer recycled products, PolyQuest also takes back post-industrial waste streams generated in manufacturing operations. These efforts are complementary to the company’s manufacturing and recycling business growth, supporting customers’ everchanging needs in the supply chain.

The rebrand launched today and the new PolyQuest website is officially live.

Posted October 19, 2021

Source: PolyQuest Inc.