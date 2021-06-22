GIS Adds Epson D3000-A1R Printhead Support To Further Expand Product Range

CAMBRIDGE, England — June 22, 2021 — Global Inkjet Systems (GIS), a strategic partner for OEMs and system builders, is developing flexible drive electronics and software for the Epson D3000-A1R industrial inkjet printhead to coincide with the release schedule for the printhead from Epson later this year.

The Epson D3000-A1R offers nozzle level ink recirculation and enables 1,200 dpi high frequency printing using UV, aqueous and solvent-based inks. As part of the PrecisionCore family of Epson printheads, its compact design for easy printbar alignment and high-speed capabilities make it ideal for industrial printing markets and is expected to be popular for packaging and textile applications.

The new GIS HMB-SE-D3000 Head Manager Board can drive up to 2 x Epson D3000-A1R printheads per board and includes print data management, greyscale waveform control and printhead diagnostics, all accessed over Ethernet. It is complemented by the proven GIS recirculating ink delivery modules and Atlas® software to provide a comprehensive solution to achieve the high-quality, high-speed printing required by demanding industrial applications.

“With launch partners already lined up, GIS is pleased to be in a position to offer OEMs and system integrators support for the Epson D3000, and we invite other interested system builders to contact us to discuss their plans for using this printhead,” said Nick Geddes, CEO.

This addition to its product portfolio boosts the position of GIS as a leading supplier of integrated inkjet solutions worldwide. Support for more Epson printheads will be announced later this year.

Posed June 22, 2021

Source: GIS