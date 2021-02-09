TLV Introduces GP14 PowerTrap®

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — TLV is pleased to announce the new GP14 PowerTrap®, an advanced condensate recovery system for pumping high-temperature condensate for vented receivers, sumps, and other important pump applications.

The GP14 provides exceptional high-pressure, high-temperature condensate pumping services up to 392° F and 200 psig. Based on the highly durable GP10 PowerTrap®, the GP14 offers the following advantages:

Extended reliability with non-electric design, ensuring no cavitation or seal leakage;

Exceptionally durable Iconel compression spring with lifetime spring limited warranty;

Highly energy efficient contoured body design increases energy savings;

Excellent serviceability by its externally removable motive valve, which is also protected by an internal secondary screen; and

Compact design operates with low filling head and facilitates installation.

The GP14 PowerTrap® is available in cast iron or cast steel, with connection sizes of 3×2 NPT, 2X2, and 3×2 flanged. TLV’s high-pressure, high-temperature PowerTrap® is an excellent first choice for condensate recovery systems.

Source: TLV