UPrint Technologies Assumes North and Central America Sales, Marketing And After-Sales Activities For GSE Dispensing

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — July 22, 2020 — Effective August 1, the GSE Dispensing Inc. sales, marketing and after sales activities in North and Central America, will be transferred to UPrint Technologies, LLC.

“UPrint Technologies has acted as the USA sales agent for GSE Dispensing Inc. since 2017.

Continuing as the distributor for North and Central America is a logical next step in the

relationship with GSE Dispensing” stated Edward Scheppink, CEO at UPrint Technologies.

“It is in our DNA to advise our customers choosing the right dispensing equipment for their

operations, as well as providing world class service” he continued. “UPrint Technologies

continuously develops with their business partners new solutions, with the highest added value reduction of environmental impact and increasing operational efficiency”.

UPrint Technologies offers solutions for textile, flexible packaging and label printing. Equipment and consumables have been developed with the best in class conceivable technical alignment.

This has lead to UPrint Technologies offering highly innovative solutions to transfer digital

images to plate or (rotary) screen through precision laser, as well as EPDM plates for flexo

printing, rotary screens for textile and label printing, cleaning material for flexo plates, screens and anilox, and world class equipment for dispensing and powder and liquid spraying.

“From our base in Spartanburg, we provide our services and keep inventory of critical parts, to assure our partners optimal run time of their equipment. We are delighted that the highly skilled technical staff of GSE Dispensing Inc, is joining our technical team to guarantee the best thinkable support” said Herbert Skerjanz, COO, UPrint Technologies.

Posted July 28, 2020

Source: UPrint Technologies