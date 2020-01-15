SDL Atlas Welcomes STEPHETEX As Exclusive Distributor For France and Morocco

ROCK HILL, SC— January 15, 2020 — SDL Atlas is pleased to announce that STEPHETEX is now the exclusive distributor for SDL Atlas in France and Morocco representing their full range of textile testing instruments, test materials and services.

Stephanie Loquet, Director of STEPHETEX, has over 20 years of experience of Sales and Marketing and seven years of experience of working with SDL ATLAS products.

Loquet said, “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to continue my relationship with SDL Atlas in growing STEPHETEX in the territories of France and Morocco. I am enthusiastic and proud to represent such an innovative company.“

Simon Dakin, SDL Atlas Sales Director for Europe, said “Stephanie has gotten off to a flying start with instruments and test materials already being ordered in her territory. We have every confidence that she will provide our current and new customers such as Bureau Veritas, Decathlon and Lacoste, outstanding support and look forward to our companies’ futures together.”

Committed to providing customers confidence in standard based testing, SDL Atlas has offices and experts in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and China, plus agents serving over 100 countries, SDL Atlas is ready to support its customers with instruments, test materials, and services anywhere in the world.

Source: SDL Atlas, LLC