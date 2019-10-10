Reifenhäuser Reicofil: First RF5 Line Starts Spinning Successfully At PFN

TROISDORF, Germany — October 10, 2019 — The first line of the new RF5 generation has successfully extruded the first filaments at the nonwoven manufacturer PFN. Reifenhäuser Reicofil sets new standards in quality, output, line availability, efficiency, and machine intelligence with the new technology for the production of spunbond, meltblown, and composite nonwovens. The spunbond and meltblown technologies were totally revised for the RF5 technology The RF5 is also equipped with digital solutions from the Reifenhäuser Digital Business Platform. This paves the way for intelligent machines and intelligent production.

“I’m delighted that the first RF5 line has started spinning successfully,” said Markus Müller, sales director at Reifenhäuser Reicofil. “I’m even more delighted that we were able to take this step in collaboration with our long-standing customer PFN. PFN started operations with our first RF1 line generation in 1992. Since then, the company has continually switched to our latest and best generation. And this is no exception now.”

High flexibility of the new line for decisive market edge

The semi-commercial line features high flexibility, thus permitting PFN to develop new products. Besides polypropylene, the line processes polyester. When combined with other products, it produces the components for diapers. Today, these components are produced separately in different processes. The specifications also include the production of Full High Loft. As a producer of nonwovens mainly used in the hygiene sector, PFN gains a significant market edge through RF5 technology.

Fully equipped with digitalization

The RF5 line is the first generation equipped with digital solutions from the Reifenhäuser Digital Business Platform. PFN is now based on a full equipment solution. It includes all the available modules that feature intuitive operation, continuous process and quality monitoring, predictive maintenance, and anomaly detection. For example, the line offers operators a productivity analysis that predicts exactly when a wear part will fail. It warns the operator of spinning dysfunction before it occurs and provides a troubleshooting guide.

Focus on purity of final product and sustainability

In addition, the RF5 line is equipped with an anti-contamination package providing an extremely high-purity end product. It also reduces noise, which improves working conditions for operators.

When it comes to sustainability, Reicofil has also tuned energy consumption for efficiency. The Blue Package reduces energy consumption to achieve greater sustainability in production. For example, the extruders and calenders are specially insulated and the fans are equipped with high-efficiency motors.

In September, a second line was commissioned at another customer. A third commissioning is planned for December.

Source: Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik