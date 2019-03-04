Standard Textile Implements Datatex NOW ERP For Its U.S. Textile Manufacturing Division

ATLANTA — February 4, 2019 — Datatex is very proud to announce that Standard Textile has successfully implemented the NOW ERP solution for Textile Manufacturing along with the CAMS shop floor visibility suite and MQM Machine Queue Management tool. The software is in use at the Thomaston, Ga., and Union, S.C., manufacturing facilities as well as the corporate office in Cincinnati. The integrated solutions manages the supply chain planning, production, inventory and quality control and costing and valuation for the business, including integration to shop floor control systems and other corporate software.

Standard Textile, founded in 1940, puts a premium on innovation as its 70 plus patents clearly demonstrate. Standard is a global leader in the healthcare and hospitality marketplace and operates a vertical supply chain that is the benchmark for the industry. Len Beck, Standard Textile vice president of Information Services, commented: “We are very excited to collaborate with Datatex on this project. Besides offering industry-perfected functional coverage we are confident in Datatex’s ability to keep innovating for the next big transformation in our industry.”

Posted March 4, 2019

Source: Datatex