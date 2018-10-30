Velox Composites Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership With Ashland For Sweden, Norway And Denmark

HAMBURG, Germany — October 30, 2018 — VELOX, an IMCD company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Ashland for Sweden, Norway and Denmark, effective from December 12, 2018.

The agreement includes Ashland’s complete product range of unsaturated polyester resins, gelcoat and bonding pastes, epoxy vinylesters, fire retardant resins, speciality resins and low profile additives.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Ashland into the Nordics region. This addition, enhances our efforts to continue to delivery on our strategy and create value for our customers within this region,” commented Serge Gradys, Business Unit Manager Composites.

All customers concerned with this change have been informed by VELOX and will receive continuous support.

Source: Velox