WACKER’s Polymers Division Polymers Division Under New Leadership

MUNICH — April 30, 2026 — On May 1, 2026, Maximilian Peter will take over as head of WACKER’s Polymers division. Holding a doctorate in chemical engineering, he has been with WACKER since 2012. After working in process development, he took charge of Corporate Development and was most recently responsible for Human Resources.

Maximilian Peter succeeds Peter Summo, who headed the Polymers division for ten years. Effective May 1, 2026, Summo will take charge of Sales & Distribution. A graduate in business administration, he began his career at specialty chemicals manufacturer Akzo Nobel before joining WACKER in 1995. Since then, he has held various management positions within the company.

“With Maximilian Peter and Peter Summo, we are filling two key positions at WACKER with experienced colleagues who have already played a decisive role in using their expertise to shape the company,” said Christian Hartel, WACKER’s CEO, in connection with the changeover. “As head of the Polymers division, Maximilian Peter will continue to drive forward its regional expansion. Peter Summo will continue to forge ahead with WACKER’s market and customer focus and promote sales excellence throughout the company. I wish them both every success in their new roles and look forward to our continued collaboration going forward,” he added.

Posted: May 4, 2026

Source: WACKER