AAFA Publishes Industry Glossary Of Traceability Terms

WASHINGTON, D.C.— June 3, 2026 — Today, the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) published for the first time The Global Apparel, Footwear, & Accessories Glossary of Traceability Terms.

The glossary is intended to provide a common reference point for terminology used across the apparel, footwear, and accessories industry by defining key traceability-related terms and addressing terminology that may appear in existing or emerging regulations. This resource aims to promote clarity, consistency, and shared understanding across the global supply chain.

The Global Apparel, Footwear, & Accessories Glossary of Traceability Terms was created by the AAFA Traceability Working Group and the Solutions Providers Advisory Group, which are comprised of representatives of the entire supply chain – from materials providers to retailers, organizations involved in the industry and/or traceability, and traceability solutions providers to the industry. The Traceability Working Group consulted with dozens of organizations representing the global supply chain, and engaged with traceability initiatives across the industry.

This publicly available and open-source glossary will be refreshed with future iterations that incorporate new or updated traceability-related terms as well as terminology that may appear in new regulations.

“This is an exciting time for our industry as regulations begin to take shape, driving greater transparency and stronger outcomes for people and the planet,” said Nate Herman, Executive Vice President of AAFA. “As these conversations evolve, we saw a clear need to align on language so everyone can engage with a shared understanding to help drive progress and avoid roadblocks.”

To supplement its publication, AAFA will host an open industry Briefing on New Global Industry Glossary of Traceability Terms virtually on July 15 at 10 AM ET, providing the background that led to the creation of the glossary, the goals of the glossary, an overview of the contents, and next steps. The publication of The Global Apparel, Footwear, & Accessories Glossary of Traceability Terms, builds off AAFA’s work on establishing the THREADS Sustainability and Social Responsibility Protocol which identifies core tenets that enable policymakers to develop practical, workable, and effective regulatory proposals.

Posted: June 9, 2026

Source: American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA