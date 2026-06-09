Denovia Advances “The Ark” From Launch To Commercial Scale-Up, Targeting The Trillion-Dollar Plastic And Textile Waste Opportunity

VANCOUVER, BC — June 5, 2026 — Denovia Inc., a leader in next-generation chemical recycling technology, today announced the next phase of commercialization for The Ark, its containerized demonstration unit located in Vancouver, Canada.

Since its launch, The Ark has showcased Denovia’s proprietary depolymerization technology, which rapidly converts mixed and contaminated plastic and textile waste into high-purity, virgin-grade chemical building blocks under mild operating conditions. The system is designed to demonstrate how difficult waste streams — including polyester textiles, mixed plastics, contaminated materials, and other feedstocks historically considered uneconomic to recycle — can be converted back into valuable inputs for global manufacturing supply chains.

The Ark was developed to prove that advanced recycling does not need to rely on massive, centralized infrastructure to be commercially relevant. Designed for mobility, modularity, and rapid deployment, The Ark demonstrates Denovia’s vision for a new class of circular economy infrastructure: compact systems capable of being placed near waste sources, industrial partners, ports, municipalities, and major feedstock hubs.

For Denovia, this next phase is about moving beyond proof of concept and into commercial scale-up.

The market opportunity is enormous. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the world produces roughly 92 million tonnes of textile waste every year, while humanity generates about 400 million tonnes of plastic waste annually. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has also reported that global plastic waste more than doubled from 156 million tonnes in 2000 to 353 million tonnes in 2019, with only a small fraction ultimately recycled after accounting for processing losses.

For Denovia, these numbers represent more than an environmental crisis — they represent a trillion-dollar materials opportunity hidden in plain sight.

The company is targeting high-volume waste streams across both the textile and plastic sectors, including polyester, mixed plastic waste, contaminated feedstocks, and materials that have historically been excluded from traditional mechanical recycling. By focusing on waste streams that are abundant, problematic, and commercially underserved, Denovia is positioning itself at the intersection of two massive global markets: waste management and advanced materials.

“The Ark represents a major step in proving that our technology can work in real-world environments and move toward commercial deployment,” said Nick Spina, Founder and CEO of Denovia. “We are now inviting strategic partners, investors, and industry leaders to tour the facility and witness firsthand how our breakthrough process can transform plastic and textile waste management globally.”

Spina added: “The world has a waste problem not because waste has no value, but because the technology has not existed to unlock that value at scale. Denovia is building the infrastructure to change that.”

The Ark builds on Denovia’s prior successes, including the January 2025 launch of its PL-2 machine at Tymac’s facilities in the Port of Vancouver and the October 2025 strategic partnership with Resident Holdings to explore deployment opportunities across the Philippines.

Recent independent validation has confirmed the technology’s ability to achieve up to 98.3% purity of terephthalic acid in its crystalline phase from mixed, contaminated textile waste — underscoring the platform’s potential to recover high-value outputs from one of the world’s fastest-growing waste streams.

Denovia’s platform operates at a fraction of the time and energy required by traditional recycling methods while producing high-purity outputs suitable for reintroduction into manufacturing supply chains. This capability is especially relevant as global regulators, consumer brands, municipalities, and waste operators face increasing pressure to address plastic pollution, mounting textile waste, recycled-content requirements, and the demand for lower-carbon materials.

As industries search for scalable alternatives to landfill, incineration, and downcycling, Denovia believes technologies capable of producing high-purity materials from contaminated waste will become critical industrial infrastructure.

Denovia continues to advance discussions with strategic partners, waste management groups, feedstock suppliers, and potential customers across North America and international markets. The company’s goal is to deploy its technology into major waste and materials ecosystems where high-volume feedstocks can be transformed into valuable chemical building blocks and circular manufacturing inputs.

With The Ark now entering its next phase, Denovia is advancing financing activities to support business expansion, equipment deployment, strategic partnerships, and commercialization of its platform across major waste and materials markets.

Posted: June 9, 2026

Source: Denovia Inc