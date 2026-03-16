Ultraleather By Ultrafabrics Appoints Diane Pressler As Residential Sales Director

NEW YORK — February 25,2026 — Ultraleather by Ultrafabrics, the residential brand by Ultrafabrics, a global spplier of high-performance coated fabrics and leather alternatives, is pleased to announce the appointment of Diane Pressler as Residential Sales Director.

In this role, Pressler will lead the brand’s residential growth strategy, strengthening its presence across OEM and retail, expanding distribution, and aligning cross-functional teams to support scalable, long-term momentum.

Pressler joins Ultraleather by Ultrafabrics with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, developing go-to-market strategies, and accelerating revenue growth within design-led consumer and trade businesses. Most recently, she served as Regional Director at The Rug Company, supporting sustained growth and market expansion. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Global Trade Sales at Perennials and Sutherland, where she helped lead global trade and customer service strategies across trade and hospitality channels, supporting significant growth and international expansion.

Her earlier leadership includes senior roles spanning luxury and retail operations, including Vice President of Retail, US at NYX Professional Makeup (L’Oréal), Vice President of Retail Stores, Operations, L&D and Visual Merchandising at Intermix (Gap Inc.), Senior Vice President, Head of Global Retail at Marc Jacobs International (LVMH), and Vice President of Retail Stores, North America at Tory Burch. Pressler began her career with a long tenure at Ralph Lauren, helping drive strategy and execution across the brand’s home and apparel divisions.

“I’ve always been drawn to brands that sit at the intersection of design, innovation, and performance, and Ultrafabrics does that beautifully,” says Pressler. “I really resonate with the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, while still being deeply design-driven. It feels modern, forward-thinking, and aligned with where the residential and hospitality markets are headed. I’m excited to bring my retail and trade experience to a brand that has strong foundations, with tremendous runway for growth in the residential space.”

In her new role, Pressler will focus on clarifying Ultraleather’s residential positioning, deepening relationships within the design community, and ensuring partners across the channel feel supported with the tools, programs, and alignment needed to win. She will work closely with internal stakeholders to define success metrics, strengthen the go-to-market roadmap, and build a foundation for profitable, sustainable growth.

“Diane’s background scaling premium brands across retail, trade, and global markets makes her an exceptional addition to our team,” says Sergio Prosperino, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Brand at Ultrafabrics. “Her ability to translate strategy into execution, and to build the relationships and infrastructure that drive long-term growth, will be instrumental as we continue expanding Ultraleather’s presence in the residential space.”

To learn more about Ultraleather by Ultrafabrics, visit ultraleather.com. For additional information on Ultrafabrics, visit ultrafabricsinc.com.

Posted: March 16, 2026

Source: Ultraleather by Ultrafabrics