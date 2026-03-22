The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)  Welcomes New Policy Officer For Trade & Environment

BRUSSELS — MARCH 19, 2026 — The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) is pleased to announce the arrival of Ms Alexandra Vartan, who joined the BIR advocacy team on 17 March as Policy Officer for Trade & Environment.

Alexandra brings over four years of professional experience in diplomacy, governance, sustainable development and capacity building, alongside a strong international background gained across diverse institutional settings in Europe.

A Moldovan and Romanian national, Alexandra has lived, studied and worked across Europe, including in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Switzerland. She holds an LL.M. in Diplomacy and International Law from Lancaster University and an MA in European Political and Governance Studies from the College of Europe.

Her experience includes managing EU-funded development programmes and working on climate and energy policy at the European Commission’s DG CLIMA. Most recently, she was a Young Professional at the World Trade Organization (WTO), focusing on trade and environment issues. She contributed to key initiatives such as the Dialogue on Plastics Pollution and Fossil Fuel Subsidy Reform, and supported Trade and Environment Week. Through this work, Alexandra has developed strong insight into sustainability challenges in sectors such as plastics and steel, directly relevant to BIR’s advocacy priorities.

“We are delighted to welcome Alexandra to our advocacy team at BIR,” says Alev Somer, BIR Trade and Environment Director. “Her international background, combined with strong experience in trade, climate diplomacy and multilateral policy processes, will be instrumental in advancing BIR’s work, particularly in navigating current trade disruptions and barriers affecting global supply chains and economic stability. As Trade & Environment Policy Officer, she will lead our efforts on ferrous, stainless, critical raw materials and shredders, while closely monitoring global policy developments affecting the recycling industry.”

BIR members will have the opportunity to meet Alexandra in person at the upcoming World Recycling Convention & Exhibition in Gothenburg this June.

Posted: March 22, 2026

Source: The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)