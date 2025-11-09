Orion S.A. names Jonathan Puckett chief financial officer

HOUSTON — November 7, 2025 — Orion S.A., a global specialty chemicals company, announced today that Jonathan “Jon” Puckett will succeed Jeff Glajch as chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1, 2025.

Puckett brings to Orion more than 30 years of financial leadership experience – much of it within the chemical industry. He joins the company after 14 years with Celanese, where he recently served as vice president and CFO for the Acetyl Chain segment.

While at Celanese, Puckett also held a series of other senior financial business unit and corporate roles of increasing responsibility.

Before Celanese, Puckett served in senior financial roles at Affiliated Computer Services, Inc.; PWC LLP; and KPMG LLP.

Orion CEO Corning Painter said, “Jon’s broad functional skillset, deep financial expertise and demonstrated success in helping businesses execute on both financial and strategic goals make him an excellent fit for our company, particularly as we navigate our next phase of growth and profitability.”

In July, Glajch announced his intention to retire as CFO at the end of 2025. He will remain as a full-time employee of Orion through Dec. 31, 2025, and will provide consulting services during the first quarter of 2026 to ensure a seamless transition.

Posted: November 9, 2025

Source: Orion S.A.