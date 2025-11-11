Accelerating Circularity Announces Leadership Transition As Organization Plans For The Future

NEW YORK, NY — November 11, 2025 — Accelerating Circularity, the nonprofit building circular systems to turn used textiles into new raw materials, today announced Eileen Mockus will become Chief Executive Officer in November 2025. Founder and current CEO Karla Magruder will transition to the role of Board Chair, continuing to guide the organization’s strategic direction.

This leadership transition marks an important milestone for Accelerating Circularity as it advances from proof-of-concept to commercial scale. The organization will focus on scaling textile-to-textile (T2T) circular systems, building tools, resources, and expanding education initiatives that accelerate the transition to circularity. Since founding Accelerating Circularity in 2019, Magruder has led the organization’s rise as a global leader in circular textile systems.

Under her leadership, ACP has:

Convened major brands, retailers and key supply chain actors in circularity T2T systems.

Brought post-consumer textile-to-textile products to market at scale,

Launched working groups for textile chemical recyclers and trim suppliers.

Established global recognition through a variety of forums including the UK House of Lords annual meeting of The Textile Institute, B.A.U.M Environment and Sustainability Award and the release of global reports on cotton and polyester.

Secured a Commitment to Action with the Clinton Global Initiative to divert 325 tons of textile from landfill.

“It has been the honour of my career to found and lead Accelerating Circularity,” said Karla Magruder. “With Eileen’s expertise and passion for low-impact textile systems, the organization is perfectly positioned to move from pilot programs to industry-wide implementation. I’m excited to continue supporting this mission as Board Chair.”

Incoming CEO Eileen Mockus brings over two decades of experience driving sustainable innovation in the textile industry. Formerly CEO of Coyuchi, she has also held roles at the Pottery Barn brands, The North Face and Patagonia. Mockus has been recognized by Vogue Business as an Innovator inSustainability and was part of the team that helped develop Patagonia’s first recycled PET product.

“I’m thrilled to step into this role at such a pivotal time,” said Eileen Mockus. “The groundwork has been laid, partnerships are strong, and the demand for scalable textile-to-textile recycling has never been greater. Together, we can ensure the transition to a future where textiles are no longer wasted.”

With a strong global team and expanding partner network, Accelerating Circularity will continue driving industry transformation through post-consumer textile programs, new tools for circular system development, and business models that make circularity commercially viable.

Posted: November 11, 2025

Source: Accelerating Circularity