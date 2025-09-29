Sympatex Technologies Announces Kim Scholze To Assume New Role As Sole Managing Director (CEO)

MUNICH, Germany — September 29, 2025 — Sympatex Technologies announces a change in its management team. Effective immediately, Kim Scholze is taking on the role of sole Managing Director (CEO). Dr. Rüdiger Fox, who has shaped the company since 2016 and served as CEO, will step down from the management board.

With this new management structure, Sympatex is setting a clear course for the future. “We want to use this moment of change to initiate the next steps for the company and make Sympatex even more future-ready – in close collaboration with our partners, with innovative products, and with a clear focus on circularity,” explains Kim Scholze.

Scholze has been a member of the management board since 2023, serving as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. In her new role, she will retain this position while also assuming responsibility for corporate strategy and development. With this move, Sympatex is ensuring both continuity and a sharpened focus in the company’s leadership.

“We look ahead with optimism and are setting a course for growth and transformation. At the same time, we would like to express our sincere thanks to Rüdiger: with his expertise, courage and tireless commitment, he has been a defining force behind Sympatex and laid a foundation that we can build on,” says Kim Scholze on behalf of Sympatex.

During his tenure, Dr. Rüdiger Fox guided Sympatex through a period of transformation and positioned the company as a pioneer of sustainability in the textile industry. He helped establish the pillars upon which Sympatex is built – from the complete avoidance of PFAS in our products to the development of mono-material and Fiber2Fiber laminates, and on through to cross-industry collaborations for greater circularity. His influence on Sympatex will extend well beyond his active tenure.

With Kim Scholze at the helm, Sympatex is reinforcing its profile for the future: as a pioneer of sustainable, high-performance functional materials, the company will continue to drive innovation that combines performance with responsibility. The focus remains on close partnerships with the market’s brands, expanding the Fiber2Fiber portfolio, and the unerring pursuit of the company’s 2030 goals.

Posted: September 29, 2025

Source: Sympatex Technologies GmbH